ECP to hear IPP case for symbol allotment on 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has scheduled a hearing for the allocation of a symbol to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party on October 23.

A three-member panel, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and consisting of ECP members from Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will preside over the case.

The cause list, released by the commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, states that the subject is: “Application from Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party for the allocation of a symbol for the upcoming general election under Rule 162 of the Elections Act, 2017.” The case is scheduled for a hearing on October 23.

IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan has been summoned by the commissioners. The bench will commence the hearing at 10 am at the Election Commission Secretariat.

The IPP had recently submitted a fresh application for the allocation of the election symbol ‘eagle’ for the forthcoming general election.

This move followed the Election Commission’s recent decision to delist the All Pakistan Muslim League of the late president General Pervez Musharraf, thereby making its symbol ‘eagle’ available for allocation.

In addition, the election commission has issued a statement indicating that for the convenience of general public, facilitation desks and representation centers set up at the Election Commission Secretariat in Islamabad will operate as usual on government holidays, including Saturdays and Sundays.

These desks will remain operational until October 27, 2023, which is the last date for the submission of objections. Maps can also be obtained from the election commission at the price set by law, and these centers will be open during office hours.