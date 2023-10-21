US puts sanctions on three Chinese companies. The News/File

WASHINGTON: The United States is imposing sanctions on three China-based companies that it said on Friday have worked to supply missile applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme.

A US State Department statement identified the firms as General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd, and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. It said General Technology had worked to supply brazing materials used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines and in the production of combustion chambers; Beijing Luo Luo had worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors, the US said.

The third firm, Changzhou Utek Composite, had worked since 2019 to supply D-glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the statement said.