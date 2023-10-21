No death from dengue during last 24 hours, CS told

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman. The News/File

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman presided over a meeting to review dengue situation in the high-risk districts on Friday.

The chief secretary ordered the authorities to speed up the anti-dengue measures in Gujranwala and mobilize the field staff. He said that hospitals should have ample stock of medicines for dengue patients.

The officials of the health department gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They briefed the chief secretary that no death occurred in the province during the last 24 hours due to dengue and the news aired by media is completely baseless that two patients died of dengue virus.

They said that the anti-dengue activities are going on throughout the province. So far this year, 7,147 confirmed cases of dengue and four deaths have been reported. They said that special attention is being paid to surveillance and monitoring in high-risk districts and according to the data, dengue cases are decreasing in Faisalabad and Multan. The divisional commissioners of Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala participated in the meeting through video link.