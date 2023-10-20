KMU bans 219 students for bluetooth cheating in MDCAT

Students appearing for MCAT in order to get admission to various medical universities across the country. — PPI/File

PESHAWAR: After a period of silence, Khyber Medical University (KMU) has announced that it has banned 219 students for two academic years from appearing in the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

The action comes in the wake of allegations of cheating during the test, where the Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) recovered Bluetooth devices from these students.

Both Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq and Secretary of Higher Education Department (HED) Arshad Khan had stated that it was a joint decision of the university and the provincial government.

In an official notification, KMU stated, “Consequent upon the detailed report received from the office of Education Testing & Evaluation Agency (ETEA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, regarding Unfair Means (UFM) cases in the MDCAT test held on 10-9-2023 in different centers, the competent authority is pleased to blacklist and ban the enclosed list of candidates (219 in number) for two academic years for appearing in MDCAT test. This is issued with the approval of the Vice-Chancellor.”

The Bluetooth cheating scandal dealt a serious blow to the cheating mafia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The scandal involved 219 candidates who were allegedly caught using unfair means during the MDCAT 2023 held on September 10 across the province.