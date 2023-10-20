Man kills son over property dispute

A representational image of a police line. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: A man gunned down his son on a land dispute when the deceased was offering Fateha at the grave of his mother in Bani Gala area on Thursday.

The police lodge the first information report (FIR) on the complaint of wife of the deceased.

Robina Bibi told the Bani Gala police that a controversy developed between her husband Zahid Mehmood and his father Bin Yamin on a piece of property. On Thursday, her husband went to the graveyard to offer Fateha for his mother, her father-in-law, who was chasing him for one week, opened fire at his son and ran away, leaving his son in a pool of blood. Locals shifted him to PIMS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.