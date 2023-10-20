Call to protect women from harassment

A representational image showing a hand and people in the background. — Pixabay/File

LAHORE: Around 35,870 women were given training against harassment in 26 districts of the province, these details and figures were shared at a seminar held on the topic of “Safeguarding: Existing Laws & Mechanisms in Punjab” under the auspices of Women in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE) at a local hotel on Thursday.

A large number of working women, young girls from educational institutes, representatives from government departments, civil society and media persons attended the event. Fizza Chaudhary said that at least 25 survivors or victims shared their complaints with WISE last month.

Mehergarh Executive Director Maliha Hussain said, “We will have to play our role so that workplaces could be made safe from harassment.” She described the types of sexual harassment, attitudes attached with it and laws made for the protection of women. Inquiry committees against sexual harassment have also been established in government departments of Punjab, she informed.

WISE Executive Director Bushra Khaliq said that the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 was a great achievement of women. She explained that this law provides legal protection to women against harassment at the workplace, and reformed the existing legislation regarding women's right to work in the country. She said that there is a need to implement the laws now with same zeal and spirit.

Bushra said that women’s bodies must be protected from any kind of torture. She demanded to safeguard these vulnerable segments of society. Safeguarding and providing friendly environment played pivotal role in progress of society and the country as well.