Scholarships distribution ceremony for PU students

Students and senior faculty members along with Punjab University VC Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood (c) during the scholarship distribution ceremony in Lahore on October 19, 2023. — Facebook/University of the Punjab

LAHORE: The Professional Education Foundation organised a scholarships distribution ceremony for the students of Punjab University Faculty of Computing & Information Technology.



On this occasion, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, Dean Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) Dr Shahzad Sarwar, scholarship programme head Ma'rab Bashir, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood said that philanthropists should come forward to help deserving intelligent students because it is a great deed.

Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that scholarships were being provided to 400 students every year. He said that the scholarships included university fees and hostel expenses. He said that it was amazing to find out that Asad Jamal was the single largest donor of Professional Education Foundation who contributes more than 500 scholarships. Later, the Professional Education Lounge was inaugurated in Punjab University Old Campus.