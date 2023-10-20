900 litres of substandard milk, 750kg Chinese salt confiscated

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted raids in Peshawar and Mardan districts recovered huge quantities of substandard milk and banned Chinese salt.
A spokesman of the Food Authority said that a team of Food Safety visited Chamkani Police Station Check here and checked various vehicles.During checking more than 900 liters of sub-standard milk was confiscated and discarded.
Similarly, another team of Food safety acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Hawajaganj Bazar in district Mardan and took into custody about 750 kg of banned Chinese salt from a warehouse.
