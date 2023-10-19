Doors PTI is knocking at for dialogue are closed. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Doors, which the PTI is knocking for talks, are tightly closed as yet and no decision has been taken at the government level to engage the party or initiate a dialogue process.

Official sources said the impression given by the PTI following Information Minister Murtaza Solangi’s meeting with Shafqat Mehmood was totally misplaced as the caretaker government had not taken any decision to initiate such dialogue.

There is also no indication from the military establishment to engage with the PTI or become part of the dialogue process with the political parties, including the PTI. The military authorities, in the post-May 9 situation, have been consistent in showing their abhorrence for the mastermind and attackers of May 9.

Information Minister Murtaza Solangi, when approached, was surprised how his meeting with Shafqat Mehmood was blown out of proportion and a wrong impression was given. He said he met Shafqat Mehmood because of their past association and the meeting was not meant for any talk or dialogue process. He said that while visiting Mehmood, he even made it clear to him that he was not on any mission and meeting the latter as old friends.

He categorically said that there was no decision taken by the government on any dialogue process or to approach the PTI. Solangi was surprised how the PTI twisted the meeting, which was not announced by him just like his several meetings with other politicians.

The information minister said that he met Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM leaders and even spoke to JI’s Sirajul Haq. No press release or announcement was made after any of these interactions, which he insisted are of routine nature.

If the government decides to initiate any dialogue process with political parties, including the PTI, he said, it has to be decided by the prime minister and the cabinet. Neither the prime minister nor the cabinet made any such decision.

The political parties on their own can engage each other. However, despite an offer for dialogue with political parties from the PTI’s jailed leader Imran Khan, none of the political parties, including PMLN, PPP and JUIF, showed any keenness to engage with the PTI.

Already, the PDM parties and PPP are reluctant to talk to Imran Khan because of the latter’s refusal to shake hands with any of his political opponents during his entire rule. Also, the PTI’s connection with the May 9 attacks has created a pariah like situation for the IK-led Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The PTI is trying hard to hold dialogue with the political parties and military establishment but it is not happening. The president has also been requested to initiate the dialogue process among all stakeholders for an enabling political environment for the PTI, so that it could freely take part in elections. However, the president has not yet decided to initiate the dialogue process.