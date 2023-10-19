Wasa to take strict action against defaulter housing societies

A representational image showing a general view of a residential area. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has decided to take strict action against the private and cooperative housing societies for the recovery of Rs382.465 million.

Sources in Wasa revealed that the above-mentioned amount was pending towards nine private housing societies and four cooperative housing societies of the city. They said the nine private housing societies included Eden Park Farm Housing Scheme (Rs59,342,852 outstanding amount), Green Acres Housing Scheme (Rs43,881,792), Sunny Park (Rs19,772,502), West Wood Colony (Rs38,779,38), PCSIR Staff Phase-I (Rs10,221,867), PCSIR Staff Phase-II & III (Rs37,095619), Awaisia Town (Rs7,876,051), Lahore Avenue (Rs6,717,564) and Gulshan-e-Lahore (Rs11,053,478). The four cooperative housing societies were Islamia College Old Boys Housing Scheme (Rs9,6144,437), State Enterprise Phase-I Cooperative Housing (Rs29,495,315), State Enterprise Phase-II Cooperative Housing (Rs13,926,316) and Government Employees HS Sector A-1 Phase-II (Rs94,687,849).

Wasa Managing Director Ghafran Ahmed told the scribe that the agency has already started a recovery operation and notices will be served on all water and sewerage defaulters. He said the agency has decided to disconnect defaulter private and cooperative housing societies from its drainage and sewerage system. The agency has prepared the lists of defaulter private and cooperative housing societies and indiscriminate action will be taken against them by joint teams of operations and recovery wings of the agency, he said.