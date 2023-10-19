Governor House complaint cell now accessible via WhatsApp

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori during a launching ceremony of the public complaints system in Karachi in this picture released on October 18, 2023. — X/@KamranTessoriPk

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday launched a system for people of the province to lodge their complaints digitally with the complaint cell of the Governor House while using WhatsApp.

The governor told the media that a QR code would be displayed at different government offices and public places to provide instant virtual connectivity to the new IT-based complaint cell of the Governor House.

Any complainant using his smartphone to scan the QR code would instantly be connected with the new digital complaint cell of the Governor House for lodging their complaint, said Tessori. He said the new complaint cell provides connectivity to nine different government agencies for resolving public issues related to them.

He also said the conventional public complaint cell functional at the Governor House for the past year has received over 10,000 complaints from aggrieved people, while around 4,500 of these public issues have been resolved.

He informed the media that the Governor's House has provided free food rations to over 90,000 deserving people. He said a marquee is being built at the Governor House over a 24,000 square-feet area to conduct free IT courses for 50,000 students belonging to middle- and low-income families.

He said facilities of toilets, canteens and waiting areas have also been built for students at the Governor House. He reiterated his resolve to do his best to serve the people belonging to the underprivileged sections of society.