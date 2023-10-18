Shikarpur police claim recovering abducted officials

SUKKUR: Shikarpur Police claimed to have recovered abducted police officials, including SHO Shikarpur, in a joint operation in the wee hours of Tuesday. The operation has been in full swing in Shikarpur’s riverine area for the last six days.
SSP Shikarpur Khalid Mustafa Korai said arms and ammunition taken away by dacoits were also recovered.
He said the abducted were recovered during a joint operation of police and Rangers in Kot Shahu police station’s jurisdiction.
SSP Korai further said joint IBOs by the Rangers and police continued in the riverine areas of upper Sindh to eliminate dacoits. The abducted personnel were SHO Kot Shahu Mehboob Barohi, his son Mahamood, HC Naseem Gopang, PC Jan Muhammad Bakhrani and Constable Ayaz Ali.
DIG Larkana Javed Jiskani, while talking to the media, said that a targeted operation was conducted in the premises of Abdul Haq Badani Jatoi riverine areas based on intelligence to recover the police personnel.
