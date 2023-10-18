S&P Pakistan wins multiple awards. AFP

ISLAMABAD: S&P Global Pakistan, a data, research, and analytics company, has been recognised as one of the top four employers in the country by the Best Place to Work Institute, which surveyed more than 300 companies across various sectors.

The company also won three other awards: Best Place to Work, Best Place to Work in the IT Services Industry, and Best Leaders Award. These accolades reflect S&P Global Pakistan’s commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable culture that values discovery, partnership, and integrity.

“I am delighted that S&P Global Pakistan has received three awards and has emerged as a top contender in the Best of the Best Award category,” said Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director of S&P Global Pakistan. “The collaborative work culture has also contributed to the company’s success in attracting and retaining top talent. As we celebrate our success today, we look forward to further enhancing our workplace initiatives to ensure that our people always remain at the heart of the organisation’s success.”