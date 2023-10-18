Child dies, three friends injured in grenade explosion

Police personnel; can be seen on guard. — AFP/File

Khuzdar: A child died and his three friends were injured in a grenade explosion in the Zarchain village of Khuzdar on Tuesday. The deceased child was identified as Nasir Ahmad, son of Pasand Khan. He belonged to the Mengal tribe. He and his friends found a hand grenade on their route and started playing with it when it suddenly exploded. As a result of the explosion, Nasir died and his three friends, Faisal, son of Sanaullah, Siraj Ahmad, son of Jan Muhammad and M Younus, son of Deen Muhammad, were injured. The deceased and injured children studied at a seminary. The injured children were given first aid at a trauma centre in Khuzdar and later, they were shifted to a hospital. The ambulance carrying the injured children also met an accident in Waheer, resulting in injuries to three persons. However, all the injured persons were termed out of danger.