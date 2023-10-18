200 shopkeepers fined Rs2.5m for profiteering

People buy rice at a wholesale market in Karachi on February 1, 2023. — AFP

The Karachi administration fined 200 shopkeepers more than Rs2.5 million on Tuesday for flouting the orders to sell essential commodities at the prices fixed by the Sindh government.

As a result of the ongoing crackdown, a fine of Rs2,570,600 was imposed on 200 shopkeepers. Moreover, warnings were also issued to several shopkeepers for overcharging for essential food items like poultry, vegetables, fruits, flour and sugar.

In District South fines of Rs663,000 were imposed on 32 shopkeepers, in District Korangi fines of Rs244,000 were imposed on 19 shopkeepers, and in District Central fines of Rs195,000 were imposed on six shopkeepers.

In District Malir 18 shopkeepers were fined Rs104,000, in District West seven shopkeepers were fined Rs50,000, and in District East 14 shopkeepers were fined Rs19,300. Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput urged the public to lodge their complaints through the commissioner control room at 99203443 or the helpline at 1299 to ensure prompt resolution of their grievances.

In line with the government’s directives, the commissioner had instructed the local administration to take rigorous action to ensure the sale of essential commodities at the prescribed rates.