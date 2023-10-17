Limiting disqualification to 5 years: LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) sought arguments on the mainatainability of petition against limiting the disqualification period to 5 years. The petition came up for hearing before LHC Monday.
Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan took up for hearing petition filed by citizen Mashkoor Hussain. The petitioner has taken plea in the petition that disqualification period has been limited to 5 years under article 62/1-F. Supreme Court has already interpreted 62/1-F. Amendment is in violation of supreme court decisions.
The petitioner has requested the court the amendment for limiting disqualification period to five years be declared null and void. The court sought arguments on maintainability of the petition.
