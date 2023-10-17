‘LGH providing best medical facilities to patients’

The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar during the visit on April 29, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE: The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Lahore General Hospital (PGMI/LGH) Principal Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar has said that the healthcare professionals are providing the best medical facilities to the patients at the Lahore General Hospital.

While speaking at a meeting here on Monday, the principal said that, under the policy of the Punjab government and the supervision of Provincial Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram, all resources are being utilised for the welfare of the patients, who are the top priority in this hospital. He informed that during the first 9 months of this year, more than 18 lacs patients were treated in the emergency and outdoor departments of LGH for which patients were treated without any discrimination.

The PGMI/LGH Principal presided over the high-level performance review meeting of LGH in which MS Dr Nudrat Sohail and other administrative doctors were also present. Prof.

Al-Fareed Zafar asked AMSs and DMSs to strengthen and stabilize mutual coordination in all departments and play their full role to ensure better treatment of patients coming into the hospital. He clarified that doctors, nurses and paramedics should treat the patients with a cheerful face because good manners also play an important role in the quick recovery of the patient.

MS LGH Dr Nudrat Sohail said in the briefing that 58,945 patients were admitted from January to September. Moreover 110,347 Ultrasounds, 74,100 X-rays, and 50,816 CT Scans were done while 12,089 Dialysis, 51,174 ECG, 4,439 Gastro tests were undertaken. He further informed that 1,332 kidney stone patients treated and dissolved their stones by radiation, 536 Neuro Angiography and 251 Mammography were also done in the hospital.

Principal LGH directed it should be ensured that no administrative doctor would leave without giving charge to the second shift. He directed that the MS to take surprise visits to all departments including Emergency on a daily basis to review the situation and any kind of action should be taken on the spot.

Principal Prof. Al-Fareed said that 916,254 patients came to the Emergency Department, who were given free operation equipment, medicines and diagnostic facilities without a slip fee.