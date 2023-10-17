Save the child

Child sexual abuse is shockingly common across the country. Studies show that individuals facing trial for abuse usually include neighbours or relatives of victims; the number of strangers guilty of such crimes is comparatively less. Authorities in the country need to look at this issue seriously. It merits a mention that during the first half of 2023, 1,400 child sexual abuse cases surfaced in Punjab. Unfortunately, there is no evidence to suggest that the situation in other provinces is any different.

We need prompt action to create a safe environment for our children. Authorities also need to focus on victims’ rehabilitation, allowing scared young children to rebuild their lives and receive professional support to overcome their unimaginable pain. This can play a crucial role in reducing the number of cases and protecting more children from the alarming damage of sexual abuse.

Fozia Hameed

Kech