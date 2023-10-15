Coe says IOC made ‘only decision’ in banning Russia

MUMBAI: World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said Saturday the International Olympic Committee had made the “only decision left open to them” in suspending Russia´s national Olympic body for violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine´s membership.
The IOC´s move, made Thursday during an ongoing executive board meeting in Mumbai, came after the Russian Olympic Committee recognised regional organisations from four Ukrainian territories annexed since Russia´s invasion began in 2022.
World Athletics, however, originally excluded competitors, coaches and officials from Russia and Belarus, a supporter of the invasion, from its events as early as March 2022.
“I think it was the right decision,” Coe told a news conference in Mumbai.
“I think it was the only decision that was left open to them (the IOC). “Our position at World Athletics is clear and has been clear on a number of issues since 2015.”
