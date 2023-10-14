Haleon Pakistan plans $10m upgrade of Jamshoro facility

KARACHI: Haleon Pakistan Limited, formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited, said on Friday it will invest about $10 million in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro to produce Panadol tablets.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Haleon Netherlands B.V and ultimately owned by Haleon plc, said in a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the investment will bring the latest manufacturing technology to Pakistan and enhance the production capacity to 8 billion tablets.

“Haleon Pakistan Limited will be investing $10 million in its manufacturing facility at Jamshoro for the production of Panadol base portfolio, including Panadol 500mg and Panadol Extra tablets,” the company said

“This will help the company ensure smooth supplies of Pakistan’s largest pharmaceutical / Over-the-Counter medicine to the consumers and patients in need.”

The company also said it is investing another $2 million to upgrade its manufacturing facility of its flagship brand CaC 1000 Plus, a calcium supplement, to cater to the local needs and export opportunities.

It said the investment and associated financing have been approved by its board of directors. Haleon Pakistan Limited reported a 13 percent increase in its profit after tax for the first half of 2023, reaching Rs313 million, compared to Rs277.28 million in the same period last year.

The company is mainly engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of consumer healthcare and over-the-counter health products in Pakistan.