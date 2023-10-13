Naqvi orders changing ‘police culture’

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi gave keys of 313 new vehicles and uniform to Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) at a ceremony held at his office here Thursday.

While addressing the ceremony, the CM said that the incumbent government has given new vehicles to the Punjab Highways Patrol Police after a hiatus of 19 years. Only 47 vehicles were provided to the patrolling police after 2003-04, he said and maintained that the government was bound to give two uniforms to the policemen every year. From now on, every jawan and senior police officer will be given two uniforms besides the provision of additional funds, he said. Punjab Highway Patrol officials were given the responsibility of checking the axle load. If the police perform this responsibility in a befitting manner, it would take a lead to Punjab police and traffic police, he remarked. Mohsin Naqvi noted that police Khidmat Centres were also serving the masses, but along with this, we have to change the archaic 'police culture' to provide justice to the common man.

Meanwhile, the plan for the upgradation of 750 police stations with Rs1.90 billion has been chalked out as some police stations lack their own buildings even in a city like Lahore. ‘I have visited the Samanabad police station. It is impossible for a human being to live there,’ CM maintained and noted that the policemen are also working in such police stations. The government would do whatever possible for the PHP, he said and reiterated that the government would extend full support to the patrolling police. Similarly, the police must treat the general public with good manners and do justice to them, he concluded.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the PHP were given the responsibility to deal with the important problem of axle load. A summary was being forwarded to the chief minister regarding giving incentives to the PHP.

IG police praised CM Naqvi for working for the welfare of the police in a short period. A sum of Rs1.200 billion were released for the families of the policemen who died during service and an ex-gratia amount of Rs800 million was also released for the families of police martyrs, he added. Addl IG (PHP), Addl IG (Ops), Addl IG (Logistics), CCPO, DIG (PHP), DIG (Tele), DIG (Ops) and others were also present.

CM inspects expansion of Bibi Pak Daman shrine

The renovation and expansion project of the Bibi Pak Daman shrine will be completed by the middle of next month as around 80% of the work has been completed.

Caretaker CM reviewed the ongoing activities at Bibi Pak Daman shrine early in the morning. Both secretary C&W and architect Nayyer Ali Dada apprised him of the pace of work and the steps taken to improve the interior of the shrine.

Condoles death of singer Sharafat Ali, others

Caretaker CM has condoled the death of folk singer Sharafat Ali and others due to the falling of a vehicle into a canal near the Wan Bhacharan area of Mianwali. He sought a report from Deputy Commissioner Mianwali and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.