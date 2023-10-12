Workshop on textile management organised

Islamabad:A two-week seminar on textile management organised here. It will also build a platform for connecting and exchanging professionals in the textile industry between China and Pakistan. The seminar, organised by China’s Wuhan Textile University, will help improve the production management capacity of textile enterprises in Pakistan and promote the development of the country’s textile industry.

The workshop aims to share with relevant textile enterprises in Pakistan the development and innovation experience of China’s textile industry, the production management experience of modern textile enterprises in China, and the latest research results of textile applications in healthcare.

The seminar is sponsored by China’s Ministry of Commerce and supported by the education and commerce departments of Hubei province, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday. As many as 40 industry professionals from Pakistan are participating in the workshop. In particular, it will strengthen the construction of Pakistan’s application and manufacturing capacity in medical and healthcare textile materials.

The participants will get a chance to attend an offline seminar in China in the near future. Ji Chen, Director of the International Office and Dean of the College of International Education at Wuhan Textile University, presented an overview of China’s cooperation with BRI countries in the field of textile. Prof Lin Li made a detailed presentation on China’s reforms, opening up, and path to modernization.

She painted a picture of how China rose from an impoverished agricultural country to become a world leader in innovation and economic modernization. The seminar will continue until October 23.