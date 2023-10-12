Qatari general, CAS discuss security, geo-strategic environment

ISLAMABAD: A Qatari delegation led by Lt Gen (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, chief of staff, Qatar Armed Forces, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of air staff, Pakistan Air Force, at the Air Headquarters here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, evolving regional security and geo-strategic environment, avenues of defence cooperation in the field of technology sharing and development alongside key areas of mutual interest were discussed. On Al-Nabet’s arrival, a smartly-turned out PAF contingent presented him the guard of honour, following which he was introduced to principal staff officers. Later, he called on Sidhu who shared broad contours of his vision concerning a PAF modernization drive to augment current operational capability necessitated in contemporary hybrid warfare, especially in Artificial Intelligence, Niche technologies and Cyber and Space domains. He also discussed ongoing projects of PAF operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare. Appreciating the participation of a Qatar Air Force contingent in the Exercise Indus Shield at an operational airbase of the PAF, the air chief highlighted that both countries enjoyed historic relations and reiterated his resolve to enhance the existing bilateral ties in military-to-military cooperation and training domains.

The Qatari chief of staff praised the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and the exceptional progress made by the PAF over the years, especially through indigenization. He appreciated the dynamic efforts of Sidhu in steering the PAF towards modernization.

Both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military ties between the two countries, with a specific focus on advanced tactical training, emerging technologies and strengthening operational competencies, especially in the spheres of electronic warfare and cyber technology.

The dignitaries also discussed the potential for joint military exercises and exchange programs with an aim to facilitate the exchange of expertise, enhancing interoperability and fostering closer ties.

The Qatari guest visited different installations and technological infrastructure established at the Air Headquarters, Islamabad, including the PAF’s National ISR and Integrated Air Operations Centre and Cyber Command. Later, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military), which is the highest non-operational military award, upon Al-Nabet at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The recognition applauds the unparalleled commitment of the chief of staff, Qatar Armed Forces, to strengthen bilateral military ties.