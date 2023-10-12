Polls code of conduct to be implemented in letter and spirit: ECP

A guard and a signboard outside the Election Commission of Pakistan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday held out a categorical assurance to political parties that the code of conduct would be strictly complied with for the conduct of free, fair and transparent elections.

The assurance was given to the representatives of political parties, who were present during a consultative meeting, held by the commission. The meeting was presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and ECP members here.

A brief statement was issued after the meeting that the consultative session was held under Section 233 of the Elections Act, 2017 on the draft of the code of conduct for the upcoming general elections in the country. “The Election Commission deliberated on the proposals shared by the political parties and assured them that suitable proposals would be incorporated in the final code of conduct,” it says.

Representatives of these parties later talked to the media about their meeting with the Election Commission.

Pakistan Peoples Party Secretary General Syed Nayyar Bukhari emphasised that the executive has constitutional responsibility to assist the Election Commission in the holding of free, fair and transparent elections. He said the Election Commission will make suggestions, shared by the party’s delegation on the general elections and the code of conduct.

The PTI has submitted a ‘charter of demands’ to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free and fair elections during the consultative meeting at the Election Commission and a three-member committee comprising Senator Ali Zafar, Babar Awan and Barrister Gohar presented the charter.

The 25-point charter of demands highlights the ‘illegal arrest’ of PTI chairman and human rights violations, among other important issues. It also strongly calls for holding free and fair elections within a 90-day constitutional period.