ICCI, IBECHS move forward to establish expo centre

Islamabad: The Intelligence Bureau Employee’s Cooperative Housing Society (Gulberg Green) hosted a dinner reception in honour of the delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI). Both sides held fruitful discussions to move forward for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Expo Centre in the federal capital with joint efforts, says a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Tariq Mehmood, President, Intelligence Bureau Employee’s Cooperative Housing Society said expo centres play important role in promoting exports and attracting investment and said that the Expo Centre as a joint venture of Gulberg Green and ICCI in the Federal Capital would provide permanent exhibition facilities to encourage buyer-seller interaction and promoting trade and exports. He asserted that this project of national importance would go a long way in improving the economy. He said that Expo Centre would make the federal capital a hub of business and investment activities and stressed the value addition of products to boost exports and revive the economy. He said that Gulberg Green is situated at an ideal location and many new development projects would be completed here. He was optimistic that the expo centre would open up many new avenues for promotion of business, investment and exports.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that the partnership between ICCI and Gulberg Green for the Expo Centre is a step in the right direction to improve the economy as this permanent facility would showcase the exportable products of Pakistan and boost exports. He said that many countries including China and Turkey have increased their exports and tourism by organizing expos and hoped that this expo center would also help enhance exports and tourism in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan has great potential to boost exports and expressed hope that the expo center would contribute positively towards achieving this goal.

He said that ICCI has been making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in the region and it is ready to work with Gulberg Green for materialization of this important project. He said that ICCI would also like to set up JVs with Gulberg Green for many other projects including industrial estate, hospital, university, and college.

