France clears migrant camp near Channel

CALAIS, France: Police cleared a camp on Tuesday home to about 700 mainly Sudanese migrants in the French port city of Calais, as the number of people at the site increased and authorities reported disturbances.
Calais has long been a jumping off point for migrants seeking to reach Britain, and has been a flashpoint for police operations. Around 300 police were mobilised for operations carried out early on Tuesday at the Turquerie camp, said prefect Jacques Billant, the Pas-de-Calais region´s top official.
The expulsion, which occurred following a court order, was “considered necessary due to the large number of migrants” involved in “significant disturbances... including knife crime,” Billant said.
He added that the operation was carried out without major clashes. The operation ended with over 500 people agreeing to be placed in temporary housing, the Calais prefect said in a statement, adding that about 20 others were arrested. The same camp was also cleared in May and June, when about 350 people were staying there.
