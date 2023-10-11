Zain, Haseebullah shine with centuries in QAT

LAHORE: Zain Abbas and Haseebullah shone with centuries on the first day of the sixth round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2023-24, providing Multan with a strong start against Lahore Blues at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Faisalabad began their batting innings after bowling out Peshawar for 216 at Pindi Stadium. Rawalpindi faced pressure, losing five wickets for 114 runs against Karachi Whites in the rain-hit contest at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Lahore Whites dominated over FATA at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, bowling them out for just 97 in the first innings.