Do no harm

Despite having sent two letters to the CEO of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) seeking his attention towards the ongoing acute shortage of vital medicines which are prescribed to epilepsy, cardic, neuro and asthma patients, we have witnessed no improvement so far. It is unfortunate that there is no headway in sight in this crucial matter which directly relates to the survival of such patients.
Given the sensitivity of the matter, the caretaker health minister of Sindh is requested to look into the matter and ensure the availability of all life-saving drugs in the market on an urgent basis. Any further delay in the matter can endanger the lives of patients including those critically ill.
Hasan Afzaal
Karachi
