Given the severity of the Palestine-Israel conflict, a two-state solution is still far away. Some time back, normalization efforts made by the Arab world with Israel was seen as a way to extract some guarantees from Israel to allow Palestinians to live in peace. Such an agreement seems on hold now, if not completely jeopardized. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority’s approaches do not align as well. While Hamas rejects the existence of the state of Israel, the Palestinian Authority not only recognizes it but also holds talks to achieve some common ground for the sake of peace.

The UN should constitute a special committee to engage all parties to de-escalate the situation. The region cannot afford more bloodshed.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada