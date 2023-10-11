 
Wife, sisters meet Imran in Adiala jail

The jail sources said that Imran’s wife and sisters met him in the conference room of the jail

By Shakeel Anjum
October 11, 2023
Aleema Khan (R) and Uzma Khanum, sisters of Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan, arrive to attend the hearing at the High Court in Islamabad on August 25, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi met him on Tuesday in the Adiala Jail. The jail sources said that Imran’s wife and sisters met him in the conference room of the jail.