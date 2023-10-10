World Space Week activities conclude

Islamabad:The preliminary round of exciting activities continued at the Institute of Space and Technology virtually to mark World Space Week, will conclude on October 10 (Tuesday) after providing an opportunity for young students and the general public to learn about the benefits of space technology and its applications.

The World Space Week activities are being arranged by the Space Education Research Lab, National Centre of GIS and Space Applications, IST, highlighting this year’s theme ‘Space and Entrepreneurship.’ According to an official of IST, World Space Week is the annual week of celebrating achievements and contributions of Space Science, technology, and its applications.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared October 4 to 10 as World Space Week to educate young students and the general public about the bounties of space technology and its applications. The UN General Assembly selected October 4 to commemorate the launch of the first human-made Earth satellite, Sputnik 1, on October 4, 1957, and the signing of the Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Peaceful Uses of Outer Space on October 10, 1967.World Space Week Association (www.wor­ld­spac­eweek.org), a non-government, non-profit inter­national organization, co­o­r­d­inates this celebratory week worldwide through National Coordinators appointed in each country.

In Pakistan, the event is coordinated by the country’s national coordinator, the Secretary of the National Space Agency, SUPARCO, through the Space Education and Awareness Drive (SEAD).