Two passers-by injured in gas cylinders’ explosion in Gulshan-e-Iqbal

At least two people were injured after gas cylinders exploded in a shop near Maskan Chowrangi in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Monday.

After the explosion, police, rescue workers and fire brigade reached the scene and participated in the rescue work. Police said two cylinders exploded inside a pizza restaurant, which was closed. Due to the intensity of the blast, two passers-by were injured and shifted to a hospital.

The pizza shop is located in a residential apartment near Maskan Chowrangi. The explosion apparently occurred due to gas leakage. The blast was so powerful that it was heard miles away.

Besides causing injuries to two passers-by, the explosion caused extensive damage in the vicinity, damaging three shops and over 10 cars and motorcycles. The residential building also sustained structural damage due to the impact of the explosion.

The bomb disposal squad also reached the explosion site and reported that gas leak in the pizza shop created pressure, and the explosion occurred when the gas ignited due to faulty electrical wiring in the shop.

Police took two shop owners and an employee into custody for investigations. No case had been registered till the filing of this news story.

Occupants of the residential building expressed anger at the incident saying that this was the fourth such incident to have occurred in the recent years as earlier in 2020, five people lost their lives and several others injured with a part of the building also damaged due to an explosion at a fast-food chain in the building.