Singapore death row families urge end to executions

SINGAPORE: Families of death row convicts urged the Singapore government on Monday to impose a moratorium on capital punishment to allow for an independent review of the controversial use of executions in the city-state.

Five families called for a meeting with Singapore´s law and home affairs minister “to listen to our stories, to our pain, and confront our humanity”, they said in a statement on the eve of World Day Against the Death Penalty.

At least 16 people convicted on drug trafficking charges have been hanged since Singapore resumed executions last year after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic. “We seek an immediate moratorium of the death penalty, and a transparent and independent review of the use of capital punishment,” the families said.

The United Nations, rights groups and other opponents of capital punishment say it has no proven deterrent effect and have called for it to be discontinued. Singaporean officials insist it has helped make the country one of Asia´s safest.

“We stand here on behalf of many more families... whose lives have been devastated by Singapore´s ruthless and senseless war on drugs,” the families said. They have also submitted a similar petition to the government.

Activist Kokila Annamalai of the Transformative Justice Collective said a moratorium would be an “easier first step” towards eventual abolition as it is easier to implement and is less controversial.