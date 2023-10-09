Digital art festival begins from 12th

LAHORE : A four-day digital art festival is bringing 45 artists from 14 countries to Lahore at nine venues across the City. The festival implemented by The Little Art will run from October 12-15.

The event is poised to be a confluence of digital artists, tech enthusiasts, and forward-thinking audience from around the globe. The festival aims to explore the dynamic intersection of art and technology, with an ambition to honour and expand the dialogues around art accessibility in Pakistan and South Asia.

Around 74 digital artists from 14 countries will showcase their cutting-edge work, pushing the boundaries of visual storytelling and interactivity.

Interactive Installations: The festival grounds will feature immersive digital installations, allowing attendees to experience art in new and innovative ways at 9 venues across the City. These exhibitions will open on all 9 venues, including Aangun—Center for Learning and Culture, Beaconhouse National University, Daftarkhwan Downtown, HAAM Gallery, Institute of Art and Culture, Lahore Museum, National College of Arts, Numaish Gah and The Colony at the inaugural day—12th October.