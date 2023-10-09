Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

MIAMI: There will be no Hollywood ending to Lionel Messi´s first season in Major League Soccer after his Inter Miami team were eliminated from contention for the playoffs after a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

DC United also missed out on a spot in the post-season and immediately announced that their English manager, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney, was leaving his post by “mutual agreement”.

Messi returned from injury as a substitute in the 55th minute but Cincinnati, who have earned top seed in the playoffs, grabbed the win with a goal from Argentine Alvaro Barreal.

Messi made little impact on the field and although he had two free-kick opportunities within his shooting range, both his efforts sailed harmlessly wide.

“I could see that he was lacking football (game time),” said Miami head coach Gerardo Martino.

“The injury is fine, he doesn´t have any problems, but (his performance was) logical because in recent times he has played very little and it could happen that he is lacking in rhythm, which is also why he only played 32 or 33 minutes,” he added.

With other results going against Miami, Messi´s side were left next to bottom of the Eastern Conference, seven points off the last playoff spot with just two games remaining. Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3, having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month. Without him Miami struggled, paying the price for their successful run to the Leagues Cup title in August when Messi lit up the tournament and collected his first trophy since joining the club in July.