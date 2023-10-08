People of all faiths enjoy complete religious freedom in Pakistan, says minister

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Saturday said that there was a complete religious freedom in Pakistan and followers of all faiths were free to perform religious obligations as per their beliefs.

Addressing the Religious Interfaith Harmony Conference here, he said Islam was the religion of peace, brotherhood and strongly prohibited bloodshed, extremism and terrorism.

Aneeq Ahmed said the conference was an important event where representatives and leaders of different schools of thought came together to promote a broader understanding about mutual coexistence, peace, tolerance, and cooperation for the benefit of people.

He said the leaders of all faiths have already announced that there was no room for terrorism and militancy in Pakistan and have strongly condemned Mastung, Hangu and other terrorist attacks. “The people of Pakistan have strongly rejected terrorism in all forms and manifestations and all institutions were working together to wipe out the menace of terrorism,” he added.

The minister said great responsibilities rested on the shoulders of religious scholars to promote the message of brotherhood, unity, interfaith harmony, compassion and mutual coexistence imperative for a prosperous society. He said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was sent as Rehmatul Lil Aalamin and His life was a beacon of light for entire humanity.

He said youth are the future of Pakistan and urged ulema and religious scholars to educate them about the teaching of holy Quran and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in its true perspectives.

Aneeq Ahmed said he was standing before participants of the conference today with a deep sense of gratitude and hope as we were gathered here to work with unity for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

“It is a privilege to witness the unity and diversity that define the world’s religious landscape,” he said, adding, “Pakistan gives equal rights to all minorities and they are living peacefully here.”

“As the world that often seems divided, conferences like these serve as a beacon of hope,” he added.

The minister reminded us that despite differences in beliefs, rituals, and practices, there is a commonality of kindness, empathy and respect that binds us together.

He said each religion has its unique teachings and traditions, offering a pathway to a meaningful life and a deeper connection with the divine but all are against terrorism and condemn terrorist attacks in Pakistan.

However, he said, it is essential to acknowledge that sometimes, these differences have led to misunderstandings and conflicts.

He said it was about finding common ground and working together to address the shared challenges faced by humanity. “Let us pledge to be the change by fostering harmony within our communities and extending a hand of friendship to those of different faiths for prosperity,” he added.

The other speakers underscored the need for promoting interfaith dialogue to maintain peace in the country.