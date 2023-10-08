Prolonged power outages perturb Pindiites

Rawalpindi : Over 50 per cent of areas of Rawalpindi city and Cantonment Board faced prolonged power breakdown of 11 hours from 4:00 am to 3:15 pm, thanks to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) management which was making the life of the common man more and more difficult in this situation. The consumers of over 50 per cent of areas were not only facing hot weather but facing the worst shortage of water here on Saturday.

On the other hand, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) has claimed to have suspended power supply from Rawat Grid Station due to maintenance work.

Interestingly, the concerned department suspended light of over 50 per cent of areas of Rawalpindi but without any intimation. The poor consumers could not store water in their tanks and could have done several other routine works if Iesco informed the public about the prolonged power breakdown. It was very easy to make announcements in areas mosques to inform the public about prolonged power blackouts but in vain.

The areas of Morgah, Tulsa, Sher Zaman Colony, Bakramandi, Adiala Road, Defense Road, Askari-7, Askari-14, New Lalazar, Dhamyaal, Tariqabad, Dhok Syedan, Soan, Gulistan Colony, Scheme-III, Jhanda, Hill View Lane, Kalyal, Gorakhpur, Bank Colony, Kotha Kalan, Dhama Syeda, Kehkashan Colony, Madina Town, Gulshanabad, Dehri Hasanabad, Lal Kurti, Munawar Colony, Dhoke Juma, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Chungi No22, Adra, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Committee Chowk, Mukha Sing Estate, Misriyal Road, Girja Road, Chakra and several other localities faced prolonged power breakdown.

The consumers of affected areas reached their complaint offices but all complaint offices were without staff. The affected consumers were wandering here and there madly but nobody was present to tell them the real story. The concerned officers of Iesco were not attending telephone of consumers on the occasion.

‘The News’ tried to contact Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Amjad but he did not answer the phone. This subscriber also tried to contact Executive Engineers (XEN) Tariqabad and Sub-Division Officer (SDO) Adiala but they did not attend phone as well.

Finally, a senior officer of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) Muhammad Iftikhar answered the telephone and told ‘The News’ that supply was suspended from the main Rawat Grid Station due to its maintenance work. “We have closed Rawat Grid Station since morning,” he claimed. He admitted all facts and figures said that several areas of the city and cantonment board had been without light since morning.

In 2018, expressing concerns about the poor performance of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) took action and slapped a fine of Rs 4 million on it.

It seems that after 2018, Nepra officials have given Iesco a free hand to tease consumers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The Iesco was taking full advantage of political instability in the country and teasing the public with every passing day. The performance of Iesco stands exposed as the electricity system of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad is playing on the nerves of the consumers who have to brave prolonged power outage fluctuations, tripping, and low voltage for years.

Interestingly, available officers of Iesco claim they were unaware of prolonged power breakdown. The concerned officers either ran away from their offices or set their telephone sets aside to avoid public complaints. Talking to ‘The News’ consumers of affected areas appealed to higher authorities to take notice of prolonged power shutdowns and breakdowns here in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. All business activities have gone to the dogs completely due to unannounced breakdowns. Who will take notice, who will provide relief to the public, and who will take action against this irresponsibility, people bemoaned.