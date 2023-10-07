PTI’s ex-MPA quits party, slams May 9 riots

LAHORE: Former MPA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from Lahore Malik Sarfaraz Khokhar on Friday announced quitting the PTI while condemning May 9 events.

Sarfaraz had been elected on PTI ticket in the 2018 general elections. In his video message, he said he condemned May 9 incidents and all kinds of subversive acts. Due to health reasons, he is currently not active in politics and will announce his future course of action after consulting friends.

In the last general elections, the PTI had won a number of provincial assembly seats from Lahore and its leaders including Abdul Aleem Khan, Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed, Dr Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Jehangir Bara, Malik Sarfaraz and Amin Zulqernain got elected, defeating PML-N or PML-N-backed candidates. After May 9, Dr Murad Raas has already announced leaving the PTI, whereas Amin Zulqernain quit it in 2022. Abdul Aleem Khan is now the president of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). Malik Sarfaraz had been elected from PP-173 and defeated Irfan Shafi Khokhar, a scion of the famous Khokhar family of Lahore including former MNA Afzal Khokhar and the sitting president of Lahore Malik Saiful Malook Khokhar. Recently, Usman Dar, once considered a close confidant of Imran Khan, also announced quitting the PTI.