Indian billionaire probed after deadly Italy supercar crash

ROME: An Indian billionaire is under investigation in Italy after his Lamborghini crashed into a Ferrari during a supercar tour on Sardinia, leaving two people dead, police said on Thursday.
Vikas Ranvir Oberoi was driving the car accompanied by his wife Gayatri Joshi, a model and actress, when the crash occurred on Monday in southern Sardinia, an official from the carabinieri told AFP.
“The vehicle was travelling at high speed and overtook on a narrow road where it was not permitted and did not notice a vehicle coming from the other lane,” the official said. According to a video filmed from a car on the road behind and published by local media, the Lamborghini and the Ferrari were travelling in convoy with several other supercars. Several overtook a van in front of them but when the Lamborghini pulled out, it hit the Ferrari coming up behind.
