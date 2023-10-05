Protest over abolition of Orakzai NA seat

KALAYA: The elders of Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday protested the abolition of the National Assembly seat following the new delimitation.
Addressing the protest, the local leaders of political parties and elders, including former lawmaker G.G Jamal, Haji Shakil, Malik Mumtaz, Safiullah and others said that the government should restore the NA seat before upcoming general elections or else they would launch a protest movement for their rights. They said that they would boycott elections and launch a protest drive if the government did not conduct a census and restore the NA slot for the district.
The speakers said that the Orakzai district had now been annexed with the NA constituency in Hangu district besides decreasing which they termed an economic murder of people of Orakzai.
Explaining the situation, they said that the previous census was conducted but it had many loopholes and demanded a census afresh.
The elders also criticised the role of deputy commissioner for not signing the documents of funds meant for uplift projects in the district, which were sent back.
They complained that the district was deprived of funds and now development left halfway.
They demanded transfer of DC Tayyab Abdullah and posting of a new one who, they said, knew the tribal traditions and customs.
