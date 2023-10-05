Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled at Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Customs officials on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle ice drug (crystal methamphetamine) and hashish and arrested three persons at Torkham border, officials said.
Customs official Wajid told The News that acting on a tip-off, a team of Customs stopped three persons coming from Afghanistan at zero point. He said upon search, one kilogram ice drug and 500 grams hashish were recovered from their possession. The drugs were concealed in a thermos.
The official identified the arrested persons as Abid and Nadir Shinwari, residents of Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, and Javed Khan, a Pakistani national.
The seized narcotics were shifted to Customs House in Peshawar and a case was registered against them.
