UHS to hold nursing exam

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Board of Studies in Nursing, in a meeting, granted permission for the examination of students who were admitted to government nursing colleges in the preceding Sept-Oct and, therefore, missed both annual and supplementary first professional exams.

UHS VC Prof Dr Ahsan Waheed Rathore chaired the meeting on Wednesday. The heads and representatives from affiliated nursing colleges under UHS, along with the DG Nursing Punjab Munaza Cheema, UHS Pro-VC Prof Nadia Naseem, Registrar Prof Sarah Ghafoor and Controller of Examinations Dr M Abbas participated in the meeting. The members were informed that in 2022, admissions to the B.Sc Nursing Programme in government colleges occurred in two phases. While students admitted in March-April successfully participated in annual and supplementary exams but those enrolled in Sept-Oct were unable to sit for both exams. Consequently, it was agreed to conduct the first professional examination for these students. To facilitate these students, admissions for the year 2022 were categorised into two sessions. Prof Ahsan Waheed said that this decision is being made solely in consideration of the students' difficulties, and irregularities will not be acceptable in future admissions. He clarified that only two exams, i.e., annual and supplementary, will be held within one year, and no special exams will be conducted under any circumstances. He further said that UHS aims to standardise admissions for all government and private nursing colleges in the year 2023-24, following the Academic Council decisions. He said that admissions for the 4-year and 2-year nursing degree programmes may begin at the end of Sept, with all admissions finalised by Dec 31 and classes commencing in the first week of January. Prof Rathore warned that admissions will be withheld for colleges not complying with Pakistan Nursing Council criteria and standards. Approval was granted for the registration of students admitted to evening shifts in nursing colleges for the academic year. UHS VC, mandated a rigorous verification process for the eligibility and documents of all admitted students before registration.