Thursday October 05, 2023
Lahore

Seminary teacher arrested for beating student

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2023

LAHORE:A seminary teacher brutally tortured an eight-year-old student in the Liaquatabad Police limits on Wednesday. It was reported that Qari Amir beat the student Abdul Rahman badly with a rubber pipe. The marks of torture on the body of the student were clear. Liaquatabad Police has arrested Qari Amir and registered a case against him on the complaint of the father of the victim.