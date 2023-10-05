IPP to work for country’s stability, says Firdous

LAHORE:Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has come into existence to give stability to the country on the economic and political front, said Firdous Ashiq Awan in a press conference here Wednesday.

She said that the party leadership was engaged in public relations in the form of elected representatives in their constituency. It is the party’s decision that the public campaign which the party leaders have started should be added to the workers' convention and contact campaign.

She said, ‘We have held two public meetings, one in Chunian and the other in Pakpattan. Both gatherings were held for the benefit of the people. We have to bring our political goals before the media and the general public. IPP will not leave the people alone who are tormented by inflation and electricity bills and petrol bombs.’ She said that IPP was the only party that would decide the future of the coming generations. The party will demonstrate public power in Jhang on October 13. In Jhang, IPP will inaugurate the Secretariat. There is a zero-tolerance for illegal immigrants who pose a threat to national security and the economy. The steps being taken to improve the economy are commendable. The IPP would support them who are bringing the dollar down and stopping the drug mafia.

‘We are standing with the national mission to take over the country's economy by taking action against the mafia. She said that the IPP was going into the election on its own strength, we do not need any support.

It is better for the party whose political insurance has expired to seek relief from the judiciary first. She said that until the courts clear the convicts they are not able to go in public. If those convicted by the courts give the impression in their speeches that they are the future prime minister, then they are insulting the judiciary.

It is necessary to obtain a clean chit from the court. The performance of PDM within 16 months is in front of everyone, she concluded.