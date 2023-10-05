100-year-old man die in house fire

LAHORE:A 100-year-old man was burnt alive when a fire erupted at his house in the Ichhra police limits on Wednesday. Police removed the body to morgue. Rescue 1122 official said the fire broke out on the upper floor of a house in the Shah Jamal area. The fire-fighters after controlling the fire entered the room where they found the old man Zardab dead. They rescued a woman present in the house.
