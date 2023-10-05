An account of failed marriage

The story of a failed marriage with the title ‘Aik Yaad’ was staged at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) on Wednesday on the 26th day of the Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023.

The festival will continue until October 8. Its media partners are Jang and Geo. ‘Aik Yaad’ was written by Farhan Alam Siddiqui who also directed the play.

The story went from the present into the past showing how the couple faced various challenges together and what were the factors that eventually resulted in their separation.