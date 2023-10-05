MQM-P to convert Bhutto’s Pakistan into Jinnah’s Pakistan, says Khalid Maqbool

Pakistan was supposed to be run according to the ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but the country had been forced into becoming Bhutto’s Pakistan instead of Jinnah’s Pakistan.
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said this on Wednesday as he visited the party’s office in Malir along with Senior Deputy Convener Nasreen Jalil and other leaders.
He said the MQM-P would make the country Jinnah’s Pakistan. The MQM-P leaders met party workers and officials and appreciated their arrangements for the public gathering held on October 1.
Addressing the workers, Dr Siddiqui said their ancestors had built Pakistan and the country could not survive against them. Those who had robbed Karachi were now worried because the city’s true heirs had returned, he added.
He claimed that the MQM-P would reclaim the entire Karachi in the general elections and the party’s opponents would not find rest. He said the residents of Malir Town had the courage to rewrite history, and the MQM-P had started its election campaign from Malir.
