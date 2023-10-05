Wrong answer

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Not the answer’ (October 3, 2023). It is true that capital punishment is not ‘the’ panacea to contain if not stop all heinous crimes committed by criminals. The fear of punishment would be the last thing on any criminal’s mind when committing the crime.
There is enough evidence available to prove that capital punishment is not a good deterrent. In a country like Pakistan it is often difficult to ascertain culpability due to a very weak investigation and justice system, which is yet another reason to be wary of capital punishment.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
