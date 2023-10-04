ECP asks ministry to invite foreign observers

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside Pakistan’s election commission building in Islamabad on August 2, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday decided to immediately write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take all necessary steps to invite international observers to observe transparency in the upcoming general election. Later, on the ECP instructions, a letter was sent to MOFA.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting of the Election Commission here, which was attended by members of the Election Commission, secretary Election Commission and other senior officers.

According to the Election Commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, it was decided the ECP should immediately write to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to take all steps to invite international observers to observe the transparency of upcoming general election.

It also decided that cases of organizations of foreign observers, who have already requested the ECP for observation of the election, should be processed immediately.

The ECP directed to convene an Inter-Ministerial Meeting (IMM) on October 16, 2023, under the chairmanship of secretary Election Commission. It will be attended by senior officials of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Home Affairs and other agencies to decide the future course of action with respect to international observers.

It was also decided to seek details of focal persons from all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Interior and other agencies. In addition, the commission appointed joint provincial election commissioner admin as focal persons in all the four provinces. It also approved the code of conduct for international observers and allowed it to be published immediately.

The Election Commission also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general election and expressed satisfaction at it and ordered that all issues related to the election should be completed as per schedule.

Later, on behalf of the Election Commission, Additional Director General Media Wing, Haroon Shinwari, wrote a letter to the secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on undertaking invitations to foreign observers under the existing SOPs.