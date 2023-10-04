10 terrorists killed in Tank: ISPR

Pakistan army soldiers can be seen in this picture.b — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed 10 terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Tank district on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO on reported presence of terrorists in general area Pezu, Tank District.

During conduct of the operation, an intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, 10 terrorists were sent to hell.

These terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and killing of innocent civilians. A large cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation. Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country, the ISPR in a statement said.